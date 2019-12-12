Granblue Fantasy: Versus PS4 Fighting Game's Trailers Preview Vaseraga, Zeta

Game ships in West in Q1 2020

XSEED Games began streaming two videos for Cygames and Arc System Works ' Granblue Fantasy : Versus PlayStation 4 fighting game on Wednesday. The videos preview Vaseraga and Zeta.

Vaseraga - "Great Scythe Grynoth! Let your soul shape my blade!" Behold Vaseraga, whose intimidating presence commands caution from any challenger despite his calm personality. Whether you're a primal beast or just another opponent, you'll need to beware this Draph warrior.



Zeta

XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe will release the game in North America and Europe, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020. Both companies will also release a Physical Premium Edition (seen below), a Digital Deluxe Edition, and a Digital Character Pass Set.

All three editions will include a color pack and a PS4 theme and avatar set, as well as a code to redeem items for the Granblue Fantasy smartphone game (the code will also be available to those who purchase the physical and digital standard edition of the game). The Physical Premium Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition will include the game's soundtrack and an art book. Both the Digital Deluxe Edition and the Digital Character Pass Set will include a character pass for five upcoming characters (the character pass is also digitally available separately), and the Digital Deluxe Edition will also include an exclusive PS4 theme illustration.

The game will launch in Japan on the PS4 on February 6. The game was originally slated for release this year in Japan.

Game director Tetsuya Fukuhara reportedly said in February that the game will launch worldwide simultaneously. Playable characters revealed so far include Gran, Katalina, Charlotta, Lancelot, Ferry, Lowain, Ladiva, Percival, Metera, Zeta, and Vaserage. Stella Magna is composing the music for the game.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014, and the game has more than 23 million downloads. Cygames is also working on the Granblue Fantasy: Relink PlayStation 4 game, which will also have a worldwide simultaneous release. Cygames took over development of the game from Platinum Games in February. The game is planned for English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish localizations.