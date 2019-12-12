Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Anime's English-Subtitled Video Previews Voices, Opening Song

Rap duo chelmico performs "Easy Breezy" opening for January 5 anime

The official website for the television anime of Sumito Ōwara 's Eizōken ni wa Te o Dasu na! (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!) manga began streaming an English-subtitled promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video previews the anime's voice cast and opening theme song "Easy Breezy" by female rap duo chelmico.

The series will premiere on NHK General on January 5 at 24:10 (effectively, January 6 at 12:10 a.m.) In addition to airing on NHK , the anime is exclusively streaming in Japan on the FOD service, starting on January 5 at 26:00 (effectively, January 6 at 2:00 a.m.)

The anime stars:

The manga follows Midori, Tsubame, and Sayaka, an energetic trio of first-year high school girls who come together in the Eizouken (Video Research Club) to turn their anime dreams into a reality. Midori is nervous to create an anime alone. She meets Tsubame who appears to be a well-to-do girl but she really has artistic dreams of being an animator. Midori's best friend Sayaka has the financial sense to bring the project to fruition and joins the pair on their quest.

Masaaki Yuasa ( DEVILMAN crybaby , The Tatami Galaxy , Night is Short, Walk On Girl ) is directing the anime at his Science SARU studio. Yuasa is also supervising the series scripts. Naoyuki Asano ( Saint Young Men , Mr. Osomatsu ) is designing the characters, and Oorutaichi ( Kick-Heart , Lu over the wall ) is composing the music. Ōwara is drawing the ending animation for the anime. The masked rock band Kami-sama, Boku wa Kizuite Shimatta will perform the ending theme song "Namae no Nai Ao" (A Nameless Blue).

Ōwara launched Eizōken ni wa Te o Dasu na! in Shogakukan 's Gekkan! Spirits magazine in 2016. The manga was nominated for the 11th Manga Taisho awards last year, and it won the top Bros. Comic Award in 2017. The manga is also inspiring a live-action film adaptation that will open in summer 2020.

Sources: Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! anime's website, Comic Natalie