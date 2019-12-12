La-Mulana 1 & 2 Games' Video Reveals March 17 Release in N. America

PS4/Switch/Xbox One games also debut in Europe on March 20, in Oceania on March 27

NIS America announced on Thursday that it will release Nigoro's La-Mulana 1 & 2 games for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One in North America on March 17. The company will also release the games in Europe on March 20 and in Oceania on March 27.

The Hidden Treasures Edition will bundle an art book, two-disc soundtrack, and jigsaw puzzle.

NIS America describes La-Mulana 1 :

Your destiny awaits in La-Mulana! Take control of archaeologist Lemeza Kosugi and navigate through puzzles, traps, and deadly Guardians in order to claim the Secret Treasure of Life. You'll need sharp wits, quick reflexes, and most importantly, all the courage you can muster. Will you succeed in unraveling the secrets of La-Mulana, or will you fall victim to the dangers that surround you?

The company describes La-Mulana 2 :

Renowned archaeologist Lemeza Kosugi has gone missing, and only his daughter Lumisa can find him! Enter Eg-Lana, an upside-down version of the legendary ruins of La-Mulana. Think fast, act fast, and whip hard in order to overcome dangerous traps and elaborate puzzles in your quest to uncover unfathomable secrets. What will you find at the end of your journey: triumph, or defeat?

Nigoro released the first La-Mulana game for PC in 2005 and on WiiWare in Japan in 2011 and in the West in 2012. Nigoro then released the game on the PlayStation Vita in 2014 in Japan, and Rising Star Games released the PS Vita version in 2015 in the West. The sequel game was funded via Kickstarter , and released in July 2018 for PC. Nigoro then released the sequel game in June for PS4, Switch, and Xbox One in Japan.