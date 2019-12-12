Laid-Back Camp Anime's Heya Camp Anime Shorts Unveil 'Episode 0,' Story

Anime premieres on January 6

FuRyu Anime Channel began streaming on Thursday "episode 0" of " Heya Camp " (" Heya Kyan △", Room Camp), the short anime spinoff of the anime of Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga. The official website of the Laid-Back Camp anime also unveiled " Heya Camp 's" story.

"Episode 0" debuted on the first Blu-ray Disc/DVD volume of the Laid-Back Camp anime in March 2018. FuRyu is streaming the episode online for a limited time. Mutsumi Ito , writer of several episodes in the main anime, wrote "episode 0" and is writing and supervising the Heya Kyan △ anime.

Heya Camp 's story follows the three members of the Outdoor Activities Club. While Nadeshiko is spending her free time in the small clubroom, Chiaki and Aoi suddenly say, "Let's go on a trip!" Taking the confused Nadeshiko, the club members go through Yamanashi. The high school girls taste the specialties of various places during the journey. The question is, what is the goal of their journey?

Additionally, MAGES. began streaming a music video of the show's theme song "The Sunshower" by Asaka .

The anime will premiere on AT-X on January 6 at 8:55 p.m. before airing later that evening on Tokyo MX and BS11 .

Masato Jinbo , the director of the main anime's opening animation sequence, is directing the Heya Kyan △ anime at C-Station again. Mutsumi Sasaki is returning as character designer and chief animation director. Yoshiaki Kyougoku , the director of the main anime, is supervising the Heya Kyan △ anime, and DeNA Contents Planning is producing.

In addition to Heya Kyan △, a second regular television season and a film have been green-lit. The first anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired.

The "slow outdoor manga" follows two young women. Rin likes to go camping by herself along the lakes that provide a scenic view of Mt. Fuji. Nadeshiko loves to take cycling trips by herself to places where she can see Mt. Fuji. After they meet, Rin and Nadeshiko take camping trips, eat cup ramen together, and enjoy the scenery.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.