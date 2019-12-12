Stand By Me Doraemon CG Anime Film Gets Sequel Film in August

TOHO announced on Thursday that the 2014 CG anime film Stand By Me Doraemon is receiving a sequel film titled Stand By Me Doraemon 2 that will open in Japan on August 7. Ryūichi Yagi and Takashi Yamazaki return from the first film as directors, with Yamazaki once again penning the script.

The film's story will largely be based on the franchise 's 2000 film Doraemon: Obāchan no Omoide , but will add original elements, including the love story of Shizuka and Nobita that was also present in the previous Stand By Me Doraemon film.

The first Stand By Me Doraemon film was the first 3D CG film in the franchise , and it eventually earned 8.38 billion yen (about US$77.16 million) in Japan and over 10 billion yen worldwide (about US$90 million).

A separate 2D anime film for the franchise titled Eiga Doraemon : Nobita no Shin Kyoryū (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur) will open in Japan on March 6.