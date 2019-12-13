Duel Masters Manga Enters Final Arc

Manga launched in February 2017

The January 2020 issue of Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed on Friday that the most recent Duel Masters! manga has entered its final arc.

The manga launched in Coro Coro Comics in February 2017. Shigenobu Matsumoto is drawing the manga, with Yoshiki Ojime as the technical adviser. The manga's ninth volume shipped on July 26.

The latest anime series in the franchise is Dual Masters!! (with two exclamation points), which premiered in April.

Shinobu Sasaki ( Duel Masters VS , 2017's Duel Masters! ) is directing series at Ascension , and Yoichi Kato ( Aikatsu! , Duel Masters VS , 2017's Duel Masters! ) is overseeing the series scripts. Yosuke Yabumoto ( Duel Masters VS , 2017's Duel Masters! ) is designing the characters, and Jun'ichi Igarashi ( Duel Masters VS , Duel Masters Versus Revolution Final ) is composing the music.

The anime is a continuation of the anime that premiered in April 2017, and then continued with a new series in April 2018. The protagonist is Joe Kirifuda, the son of the previous protagonist Katta Kirifuda. In the show's story, the balance of the Creature World is starting to crumble. A talking deck case named Decky comes to the human world to search for a Duel Master to preserve equilibrium. There he sees Joe's power to create creatures.