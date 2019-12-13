Live-Action Love Stage!! Film Casts DAIGO, Reveals Theme Song Artist

The official Twitter account for the live-action film adaptation of Taishi Zaou and Eiki Eiki 's Love Stage!! boys-love manga revealed on Friday that Eiki's younger brother and BREAKERZ band member DAIGO will play Izumi Sena's older brother Shōgo. DAIGO is reprising the role from the manga's 2014 television and original video anime ( OVA ) adaptations. BREAKERZ will also perform the live-action film's theme song.

As previously revealed, Mahiro Sugiyama will play Izumi Sena, Hiroki Nakada will play Ryōma Ichijō, and Shinichi Wagō will play Rei Sagara.

The film will open in Japan in 2020. Eiki is writing the film's script.

The manga revolves around Izumi Sena, a boy born into a family of ultra-famous entertainers. However, he is the only member of the family who is not in the entertainment industry, and he is a super otaku college student, too. He has been striving hard to become a manga creator, but he ends up starring in a television commercial. He eventually cross paths again with the very famous actor Ryōma, who becomes aware of his attraction toward Izumi.

Eiki and Zaou launched the series in CIEL in 2010 and ended it in July 2016. Kadokawa published the series' seventh and final volume in November 2016. Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint released the manga in English.

The manga inspired a 10-episode anime in July 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Sentai Filmworks released the series with the OVA on home video in North America. The company recently began streaming an English dub for the series on HIDIVE .