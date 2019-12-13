Live-Action 'What Did You Eat Yesterday?' Series Gets 90-Minute Special on January 1

New special to have 3 segments taking place between March, May

TV Tokyo revealed on Friday that the live-action television series adaptation of Fumi Yoshinaga 's What Did You Eat Yesterday? ( Kinō Nani Tabeta? ) manga is getting a 90-minute television special that will air on January 1 from 10:00 to 11:30 p.m.

The new special will be split into three segments, with each segment taking place in March, April, and May. The theme of the special is "for whom do you want to use your time and money?"

The live-action series adaptation premiered on TV Tokyo 's "Drama 24" Friday night programming block on April 5 and aired for 12 episodes. The series is also streaming on Netflix in Japan.

The series stars Hidetoshi Nishijima as Shirō Kakei with Seiyō Uchino as Kenji Yabuki. Nakae Kazuhito, Katsumi Nojiri, and Kenji Katagiri directed the series. Naoko Adachi wrote the scripts.

Vertical is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A hard-working, middle-aged gay couple in Tokyo come to enjoy the finer moments of life through food. After long days at work, either in the law firm or the hair salon, Shiro and Kenji will always have down time together by the dinner table, where they can discuss their troubles, hash out their feelings, and enjoy delicately prepared home-cooked meals!

Yoshinaga launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in 2007, and Kodansha will release the 16th compiled book volume on December 23.

The series was nominated for the first Manga Taisho Awards (Cartoon Grand Prize) in 2008, and received a jury recommendation in the 13th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2009. The manga also ranked on the "Book of the Year" list from Kadokawa Media Factory 's book and manga news magazine Da Vinci in 2014 and 2016. The manga was nominated for the General Manga category in the 43rd Annual Kodansha Manga Awards earlier this year.

Source: Cinema Today (石井百合子)