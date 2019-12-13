New Beyblade Project Debuts in Spring 2020

Project includes new anime, manga, toys

The official website for the Beyblade franchise revealed on Friday that the new project for the Beyblade Burst series will debut in spring 2020. The project includes a new anime, manga, and toys. The project's visual shows silhouettes of the series' characters.

The most recent anime in the franchise is Beyblade Burst Rise ( Beyblade Burst GT ). The ongoing series debuted in Japan on April 5 on the Coro Coro Comics YouTube channel and on the Takara Tomy Channel streaming service. Canadian television channel Teletoon will air the series.

The first Beyblade Burst anime premiered in Japan in April 2016, followed by the Beyblade Burst God ( Beyblade Burst Evolution ) "second season" in April 2017, and then Beyblade Burst Chōzetsu in April 2018.

The Beyblade Burst anime began airing on Canada's Teletoon channel in September 2016. It then premiered on Disney XD for two weeks in December 2016. Daisuki began streaming the series with English subtitles later in December 2016, and English-dubbed episodes are available digitally via Disney XD 's digital platforms and the Beyblade Burst YouTube channel.

The company d-rights ' U.S. subsidiary Sunrights announced in October 2017 that it has licensed Beyblade Burst Evolution to Disney XD in the United States and Corus Entertainment's Teletoon and Disney XD channels in Canada. The series premiered on Teletoon in November 2017 and on Disney XD in December 2017.

Beyblade Burst Chōzetsu premiered on Teletoon in October 2018, and ended on September 8.