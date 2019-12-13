Sekiro Wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2019

Death Stranding also wins Best Game Direction, Best Score/Music

From Software's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice won Game of the Year as well as Best Action/Adventure Game in the Game Awards 2019 on Thursday. Kojima Productions' Death Stranding won Best Game Direction and Best Score/Music. CAPCOM 's Devil May Cry 5 won Best Action Game. Nintendo 's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate won Best Fighting Game, while Nintendo 's Luigi's Mansion 3 won Best Family Game.

Intelligent Systems' Fire Emblem: Three Houses won Best Strategy Game. (It also won the Player's Voice award earlier.)

Actor Mads Mikkelsen won Best Performance for his work on Death Stranding .

Last year, CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter: World was nominated for Game of the Year, but lost to God of War . Monster Hunter: World instead won Best Role Playing Game, and Arc System Works and Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Dragon Ball FighterZ game won Best Fighting Game.

Source: The Game Awards 2019 live stream