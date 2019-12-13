News
Sekiro Wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2019
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
From Software's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice won Game of the Year as well as Best Action/Adventure Game in the Game Awards 2019 on Thursday. Kojima Productions' Death Stranding won Best Game Direction and Best Score/Music. CAPCOM's Devil May Cry 5 won Best Action Game. Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate won Best Fighting Game, while Nintendo's Luigi's Mansion 3 won Best Family Game.
Intelligent Systems' Fire Emblem: Three Houses won Best Strategy Game. (It also won the Player's Voice award earlier.)
Actor Mads Mikkelsen won Best Performance for his work on Death Stranding.
Last year, CAPCOM's Monster Hunter: World was nominated for Game of the Year, but lost to God of War. Monster Hunter: World instead won Best Role Playing Game, and Arc System Works and Bandai Namco Entertainment's Dragon Ball FighterZ game won Best Fighting Game.
Source: The Game Awards 2019 live stream
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history