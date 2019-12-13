Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! Anime Adds Reijingsignal Band

The official website for the anime of Sanrio 's character project Show By Rock!! revealed the new band Reijingsignal on Thursday for Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! , the franchise's new television anime. The three-member all-female band includes Lynn as Rararin (seen center in image below), Yū Serizawa as Sumomone (right), and Minori Suzuki as Uiui (left).

The group's double A-side single will feature the insert songs "Parallelism Crown" and "Neon Tetra no Sora" (Neon Tetra Sky) and ship on March 4.

The anime's staff revealed the all-male band Dokonjofinger earlier this month. The cast for the four-member band includes Kent Itō as Yasu, Shōhei Komatsu as Hachin, Yuuki Ono as Joe, and Yusuke Shirai as Sojun.

The new anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and other stations on January 9. BS Fuji , Hokkaido Bunka Hōsō , and Sun TV are will also air the anime, and FOD will stream each episode when TV Tokyo premieres the episode at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. Other sites will also stream the anime. Tokyo MX will air a December 31 special that will provide more information on the new television anime and the related new Show By Rock!! Fes A Live game. The special will air the first episode of the anime as a preview.

The series will center around the band Mashumairesh!!!!, which includes guitarist and vocalist Howan ( Hikaru Tohno ) of fox lineage, guitarist and vocalist MashimaHimeko (Yūko Natsuyoshi) of striped cat lineage, bassist and vocalist Delmin ( Misaki Watada ) of the Devilmint Kiryū lineage, and drummer and vocalist Ruhuyu ( Aya Yamane ) of wolf-girl lineage.

Korean director Seung Hui Son is directing the anime at Kinema Citrus , and Daisuke Tazawa is supervising the series scripts. Nobuyuki Itō ( Yuyushiki ) is serving as both character designer and chief animation director, and Masayuki Kojima is serving as an advisor. Polygon Pictures is handling the CG production, and Yasuharu Takanashi ( Show By Rock!! , Naruto , Fairy Tail ) and Funta7 ( Show By Rock!! Short!! , A Bridge to the Starry Skies ) are composing the music.

Sanrio began distributing the Show By Rock!! game developed by geechs for iOS and Android in 2012.

The first Show By Rock!! television anime series premiered in April 2015, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Funimation then released the series on home video in December 2016. A series of spinoff shorts, Show By Rock!! Short!! , debuted in July 2016, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

The second anime season, Show By Rock!!# , premiered in October 2016, and both Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. The franchise has also inspired several musicals.

The original Show By Rock!! smartphone game will end service on December 26. The new Show By Rock!! Fes A Live rhythm game will feature 2D animation of returning and new characters from Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!!

Sources: Show By Rock!! anime's website, Comic Natalie

Update: Reijingsignal's spelling fixed. Thanks, Kimiko_0.