Smile Down the Runway Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, 5 More Cast Members
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The official website for the television anime adaptation of Kotoba Inoya's Smile Down the Runway (Runway de Waratte) manga revealed the second promotional video and additional cast on Friday. The video previews Ami Sakaguchi's opening theme song "Lion" and J-JUN's ending theme song "Ray of Light."
The new cast members are:
Ayaka Fukuhara as Kaoru Kizaki
Kōhei Amasaki as Ryūnosuke Eda
Keiko Han as Yōko Takaoka
Yui Makino as Seira
Mayumi Asano as Mai Ayano
The anime will premiere on January 10 on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS on the Animeism programming block. The anime will get an advanced screening at United Cinemas Toyosu in Japan on December 14 at 4:00 p.m. Members of the cast will participate in a talk show at the screening.
The previously announced cast includes:
Yumiri Hanamori as Chiyuki Fujito
Natsuki Hanae as Ikuto Tsumura
Ai Kayano as Kokoro Hasegawa
Yui Ishikawa as Honoka Tsumura
Hibiku Yamamura as Aoi Tsumura
Hikaru Akao as Ichika Tsumura
Ryohei Kimura as Toh Ayano
Junichi Suwabe as Hazime Yanagida
Nobuyoshi Nagayama (Happy Sugar Life, My Girlfriend is Shobitch, Are You Lost?) is directing the anime at Ezo'la (Happy Sugar Life, Are You Lost?). Touko Machida (A Centaur's Life, Lucky Star) is in charge of series composition, and Misaki Kaneko (chief animation director for Fruits Basket, animation director for Classroom of the Elite) is designing the characters.
Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally, and it describes the story:
Chiyuki Fujito has a dream: to become a Paris Collection model. The problem is, she's too short to be a model, and everyone around her tells her so! But no matter what they say, she won't give up. Her classmate, a poor student named Ikuto Tsumura, also has a dream: to become a fashion designer. One day Chiyuki tells him that it's “probably impossible” for him, causing him to consider giving it up … ?! This is the story of two individuals wholeheartedly chasing after their dreams in spite of all the negativity that comes after them!
The manga launched in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2017 as Inoya's debut work. Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on November 15. Kodansha Comics published the third volume digitally on November 5.
Sources: Smile Down the Runway anime's website, Comic Natalie