Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki Anime's 2nd Season Previewed in Promo Video

New series of shorts premieres on January 5

The official Twitter account for Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki 2 Satsume ⁠— the second season of the television anime of Masaki Ando 's Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki (Yatogame-chan Observation Diary) four-panel manga ⁠— began streaming the show's promotional video on Friday. The video reveals and previews the theme song "Imaginary Love" by +α/Alphakyun.

The anime will premiere on TV Aichi on January 5 at 9:54 p.m. before airing the next day on Tokyo MX .

New cast members include: (note, character name romanizations are not confirmed)

Returning cast members include:

The anime will also feature a returning staff. Hisayoshi Hirasawa ( Miss Bernard said. , Netsuzou Trap -NTR- , Jingai-san no Yome ) is the chief director at Saetta , with Creators in Pack and LEVELS credited for animation production cooperation. Satsuki Hayasaka ( Hinako Note , High School DxD Hero episode animation director) is designing the characters and WORDS in STEREO is credited for the series composition.

The first season premiered on April 4. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it describes the story:

After growing up in Tokyo, high school student Jin Kaito moves to Nagoya where he meets Yatogame Monaka, a fellow student who puts her Nagoya dialect on full display. With her cat-like appearance and unvarnished Nagoya dialect, Yatogame won't open up to him at all. This popular local comedy is increasing the status of Nagoya through observation of the adorable Yatogame-chan!

Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine publishes the manga. The manga's title character was appointed as Nagoya Tourism Cultural Exchange Mission Ambassador in March 2017.