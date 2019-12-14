Live-Action Death Come True Game Reveals Teaser Video, More Cast

The official website for Too Kyo Games' "full motion video game" project Death Come True began streaming a teaser video for the game on Saturday.

The game's main cast includes:

Kanata Hongō will play main character Makoto Karaki

will play main character Makoto Karaki Chiaki Kuriyama as Akane Sachimura, who wakes up in the same hotel room as Makoto

The site will reveal the other four main cast members at a later date.

The game will launch for iOS and other devices in 2020. Izanagi Games CEO and the game's producer Shinsuke Umeda stated the project is planned to release on multiple platforms (including home consoles) and in multiple subtitle languages.

Kazutaka Kodaka is directing the project and writing the scenario for the "live-action movie game." Masafumi Takada is composing the music.

Izanagi Games describes the game:

Death Come True is the latest project from Kazutaka Kodaka , creator of the Danganronpa series. It combines movie and game elements, making it an “interactive movie” with a story that unfolds according to decisions made by the player which then can result in multiple different endings. Kanata Hongō takes the lead role as the main character and Chiaki Kuriyama acts the role of a female police investigator.

In the game's story, Makoto wakes up in a hotel with no memories. He has no idea who he is or why he is in the hotel. He sees news on the television and discovers that he is a suspect wanted for a case of serial murders. Makoto has a power that allows him to travel back in time when he dies. He sets out to uncover the truth.

Sources: Death Come True game's website, Gamer