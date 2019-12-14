My Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- Film's New Promo Videos Highlight Class 1-A, Nine

Film opens December 20

The official Twitter account for Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- ( My Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- ), the new anime film based on Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga , posted two countdown promotional videos, "1-Nen A-Gumi Zenin Shūketsu" (All of Class 1-A, Assemble)/"Eiyū 1-Nen A-Gumi Plus Ultra" (Heroes of 1-A Plus Ultra) and "Saikyō no Villain" (The Worst Villain)/"Saikyō no Villain Nine" (The Worst Villain Nine) on Sunday.







The film's guest cast members include:

The film will open in Japan on December 20. Kenji Nagasaki and Yousuke Kuroda are returning from the series and the previous film as the director and scriptwriter, respectively. Yoshihiko Umakoshi is returning to design the characters, and Yuuki Hayashi is once again composing the music. BONES is animating the film. Rock band sumika are performing the theme song "Higher Ground."

Theatergoers will receive an exclusive short manga by Horikoshi titled Boku no Hero Academia Vol. R ( My Hero Academia Vol. Rising) as a bonus while supplies last. The manga will be in a booklet that participating theaters will distribute with a one-million-copy print run. The booklet will also have an extended interview with Horikoshi, character designs, original character sketches for the movie's new characters, and a new cover illustration.

Horikoshi previously teased that the film will be the last one for the franchise , as "there won't be a third film. Probably." He explained that the second film can be described as a kind of a finale for My Hero Academia . That is because its story uses one of the concepts he had wanted to use in the manga's final battle. As such, he proclaimed that the second film will be more "Plus Ultra" than even the first one.

As with the previous My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film, Horikoshi has overall supervision of the film, and is handling the original character designs.