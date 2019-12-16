Anime Central 2020 to Host Voice Actress, Singer Riho Iida as Guest

Actress makes 1st N. American anime convention appearance at Illinois event in May

The organizers of Anime Central announced on Saturday that voice actress and singer Riho Iida will be a guest at next year's event. The event will mark Iida's first appearance at a North American anime convention.

Iida is perhaps best known as Rin Hoshizora from the Love Live! group μ's. She debuted as an actress in 2000, and worked in television, film, commercials, stage plays, and radio. She then debuted as a voice actress in 2013 in Love Live! . Some of her other anime roles include Shizuka Shinshi in Boarding School Juliet , Agira/Aki Miyashita in Kaiju Girls , Kana Uehara in Re-Kan! , Ruka Sovagasky in Venus Project: Climax , Hijiri in FLCL Alternative , and Persephone the Second in Dropkick on My Devil! . She has also performed theme songs for Venus Project: Climax , Boarding School Juliet , and Digimon Universe: Appli Monsters .

Iida's first solo single ranked #3 in Oricon's weekly CD singles chart when it launched in January 2016. She has released two full albums and one mini-album, and recently released the Rippihylosophy album on December 4.

Anime Central 2020 will take place from May 15-17 at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare and Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

Event organizers previously announced that next year's event will also host voice actress Rie Tanaka and Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! novelist FUNA and illustrator Itsuki Akata .

Source: Press release