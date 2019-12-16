Anime Song Streaming Service ANiUTa Ends U.S. Service on March 31

Subscribers must cancel subscription before March 31 to avoid continued fee charge

ANiUTa Co., Ltd. announced on Monday that it will end service on the U.S. version of the ANiUTa anime song streaming service on March 31, 2020. ANiUTa stressed in the announcement that subscribers must cancel their subscription before March 31, or the App Store and Google Play will continue to charge the monthly subscription fee.

The Japanese version of the service will continue operation. The company stated regarding the closure:

Given the challenges in creating and maintaining a successful service that meets our users' expectations, we decided to sunset the US version of ANiUTa app. We are committed to focusing on our enterprise efforts, and will continue the development of ANiUTa for our users in Japan.

ANiUTa launched as the the world's first anime song streaming for iOS and Android in the United States on August 1, 2018. ANiUTa launched in Japan in March 2017.

The main companies and labels behind the venture include Flying Dog , Avex Pictures , Kadokawa , Sunrise Music Publishing , Toei Animation Music Publishing , TOHO , Frontier Works , Pony Canyon , Marvelous, and Lantis . Other companies and labels participating in the streaming service include Earth Star Records, EXIT TUNES , SNK , NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan , CAPCOM , Karent, Smiral, TEAM Entertainment , Tokuma Japan Communications , Dreamusic, Falcom, TMS Music , VAP , Victor Entertainment , 1st Place , Bushiroad Music , United Music and Arts, MAGES. , Rejet , and Warner Brothers .

Thanks to Kougeru for the news tip.

Source: ANiUTa's Twitter account and English website