Arpeggio of Blue Steel's Tribute Manga Mental Model Research Ends in January

Sayaka Itsuki's series launched this past January

The Twitter account for the editorial department of Shonengahosha 's Monthly Young King Ours GH magazine revealed on Sunday that Sayaka Itsuki's Mental Model Research "tribute manga" of Ark Performance 's Arpeggio of Blue Steel manga will end in the March 2020 issue on January 16.

Itsuki launched the series this past January 16. The action comedy features the Mental Models entering a virtual world of Hyūga's own creation. The first compiled book volume shipped on October 1.

Sakura Ikeda ended Sea Glass , a separate tribute manga for the franchise, in Monthly Young King Ours GH in November 2018.

Ark Performance launched the original Arpeggio of Blue Steel manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in 2009. Shonengahosha released the manga's 18th compiled book volume on October 1. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and shipped the 15th volume on November 12.