Funimation to Screen My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Film in U.S., Canada in Early 2020

Funimation announced on Monday that it will screen the My Hero Academia : Heroes Rising ( Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- ) film in the United States and Canada in more than 1,000 total theaters in early 2020. The screenings will be available with both an English dub and English subtitles.

Funimation describes the film:

Class 1-A visits Nabu Island where they finally get to do some real hero work. The place is so peaceful that it's more like a vacation … until they're attacked by a villain with an unfathomable Quirk! His power is eerily familiar, and it looks like Shigaraki had a hand in the plan. But with All Might retired and citizens' lives on the line, there's no time for questions. Deku and his friends are the next generation of heroes, and they're the island's only hope.

The movie's guest cast members include:

Additionally, Yūichi Nakamura will voice Hawks in the character's anime debut.

The film will open in Japan on December 20. As with the previous My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film, Horikoshi has overall supervision of the film, and is handling the original character designs. Kenji Nagasaki and Yousuke Kuroda are returning from the series and the previous film as the director and scriptwriter, respectively. Yoshihiko Umakoshi is returning to design the characters, and Yuuki Hayashi is once again composing the music. BONES is animating the film. Rock band sumika are performing the theme song "Higher Ground."

Theatergoers in Japan will receive an exclusive short manga by Horikoshi titled Boku no Hero Academia Vol. R (My Hero Academia Vol. Rising) as a bonus while supplies last.

Horikoshi previously teased that the film will be the last one for the franchise, as "there won't be a third film. Probably." He explained that the second film can be described as a kind of a finale for My Hero Academia . That is because its story uses one of the concepts he had wanted to use in the manga's final battle. As such, he proclaimed that the second film will be more "Plus Ultra" than even the first one.

