Haikyu!! Manga Gets 9th Stage Play in Spring 2020

Worry Kinoshita returns to direct, script play

The official website for the Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyu!! series of stage plays revealed the ninth stage play in the franchise, subtitled "Saikyō no Challenger" (The Strongest Challenger), on Monday. The play will run at Tokyo Dome City Hall in Tokyo on March 21-22, Amashin Archaic Hall in Hyōgo on March 28-29, Tagajō City Cultural Center Great Hall in Miyagi on April 4-5, Kurume City Plaza The Grand Hall in Fukuoka on April 10-12, and Osaka Mielparque Hall in Osaka on April 17-19, before returning to Tokyo Dome City Hall from April 24 to May 6.

The play's 28 characters include players and staff from Karasuno High School, Inarizaki High School, and Fukurōdani Academy. Worry Kinoshita is again directing and scripting the play, and Shunsuke Wada is composing the music.

The first stage play based on Haruichi Furudate 's manga ran in Tokyo, Osaka, and Miyagi in November-December 2015. The second stage play ran in Tokyo, Iwaki, Fukuoka, and Osaka in November-December 2016. The third stage play ran in Tokyo, Miyagi, Osaka, and Fukuoka, and back to Tokyo in March to May 2017.

The fourth stage play, titled Hyper-Projection Engeki Haikyu!! "Shinka no Natsu" (Hyper-Projection Stage Play Haikyu!! "Summer of Evolution"), ran in Tokyo, Osaka, Hyōgo, Miyagi, and Fukuoka in September-October 2017. Hyper-Projection Engeki Haikyu!! "Hajimari no Kyojin" (Hyper-Projection Stage Play Haikyu!! "The Giant of Beginnings"), the fifth stage play, ran in Tokyo, Hyōgo, Fukuoka, Miyagi, and Osaka in April to June 2018.

The sixth stage play, Hyper-Projection Engeki Haikyu!! "Saikyō no Team" (Hyper-Projection Stage Play Haikyu!! "The Strongest Team"), ran in Tokyo, Hiroshima, Hyōgo, Osaka, and Miyagi in October-December 2018.

The seventh play, Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyu!! Tokyo no Jin , ran from April 4 to May 6 in Osaka, Miyagi, and Tokyo.

The eighth and most recent play in the franchise, Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyu!! Fly Into the Next Generation , ran from November 1 to December 15 in Tokyo, Miyagi, and Osaka.