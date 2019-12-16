Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto Game's Video Previews 'Next Generations' DLC

'Next Generations' update debuts on April 23, adds Kinshiki, Momoshiki as playable characters

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a promotional video for the "Next Generations" DLC pack update for its Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto game on Monday. The update will release for the Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 23, and will feature Kinshiki Ōtsutsuki and Momoshiki Ōtsutsuki as playable characters, and will add Boruto -era costumes for 11 characters.

Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 arrived in North America and Japan in February 2016 on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Bandai Namco Entertainment released Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto , an expansion for the game, in February 2017. The expansion will ship for the Switch on April 23.

Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy , which bundles the first three games in the Ultimate Ninja Storm ( Narutimate Storm in Japan) game series, shipped on PS4 in Japan in July 2017. Bandai Namco Entertainment released the trilogy digitally outside Japan for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in August 2017. The game collection then launched for the Nintendo Switch in April 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment also released the Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy collection — which includes Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy and Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto — for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in the West in August 2017.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.