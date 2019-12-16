Uta no Prince-sama Film Earns 1.8 Billion Yen After 27 Weeks

Film opened in Japan on June 14, sells 1.15 million tickets

Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , the anime film in the Uta no Prince Sama franchise, has earned more than 1.8 billion yen (about US$16.45 million) as of December 12. The film has sold about 1,150,000 tickets as of December 15, after its 27th weekend at the Japanese box office. The film's home video release will be on December 25.

The anime film opened in Japan on June 14, and ranked at #6 in its opening weekend. The film sold more than 100,000 tickets and earned 222.7 million yen (about US$2.05 million) from Friday to Sunday in its first weekend. The film had earned 1,724,600,000 yen (about US$16 million) as of September 29.

Sentai Filmworks held a premiere screening of the film at Anime Expo on July 5. Voice actors Takuma Terashima (Otoya Ittoki) and Mamoru Miyano (Tokiya Ichinose) attended the screening. The film screened in select theaters in North America on September 13.

Utano☆Princesama Legend Star director Takeshi Furuta returned as chief director, and Utano☆Princesama Legend Star episode director Tomoka Nagaoka directed at A-1 Pictures . Hiroshi Nakajima ( Fate/Apocrypha , Brotherhood: Final Fantasy XV ) served as CG director. Maki Fujioka returned to design the characters based on Chinatsu Kurahana 's original designs. Fujioka was also the chief animation director. Katsuyoshi Miyajima ( Cyborg 009 Call of Justice , AKB0048 next stage ) was the character modeling supervisor. Elements Garden returned to compose the music. Mamoru Miyano performs the film's theme song "Encore."

The film's cast members reprised their roles from previous anime in the franchise.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web