Bokurano's Mohiro Kitoh Provides Original Work for New Manga

Kitoh also launched new manga on November 7

Kodansha 's Days Neo website is listing a recruitment notice for an assistant for manga creator Mohiro Kitoh to work on a new manga serialization on Kodansha 's " Comic Days " manga website. Kitoh is listed as providing the "original work."

Kitoh recently launched a new manga alongside artist Tōma titled Nōryoku Shujinkō Hosei (seen right) in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine on November 7.

Kitoh released the "Bass o Tsuri nara" (If You Fish Bass) one-shot in this year's eighth issue of Kodansha 's Evening magazine on March 26.

The Evening magazine provided an update in March on Kitoh's health since he underwent surgery for his spinal canal stenosis in August 2017. The note stated that while Kitoh was not yet fully recovered enough to draw on a regular serialization schedule, Kitoh asked that people wait a little bit until he is able to resume his Hayabusa-chan mo Tondemasu (Hayabusa-chan is Flying Too) manga. He had put the manga on hiatus in September 2017 to focus on recovering from his surgery.

Kitoh's Bokurano manga originally ran in Shogakukan 's Ikki magazine from 2004 to 2009. Viz Media published all 11 volumes under its Signature Ikki line as Bokurano: Ours . The Bokurano manga inspired GONZO 's 2007 television anime series of the same name.

Dark Horse Comics also published part of Kitoh's Shadow Star ( Narutaru ) manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation titled Shadow Star Narutaru in 2003.

Source: Days Neo