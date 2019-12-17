Live-Action Wasteful Days of High School Girl Series Casts Momoko Fukuchi as Yamai

Fukuchi plays chūnibyō girl Minami "Yamai" Yamamoto

TV Asahi revealed on Tuesday that Momoko Fukuchi will star in the live-action series of Bino 's Wasteful Days of High School Girl ( Joshi Kōsei no Mudazukai ) manga as the character Minami "Yamai" Yamamoto. "Yamai" is a girl with a bad case of chūnibyō (adolescent delusions), and who always pretends to have a wound on her cheek, or puts bandages on her right arm.

The series will premiere in January, and will air on Fridays at 11:15 p.m.

Yui Okada (second from left in image above) will play protagonist and problem child Nozumu "Idiot" Tanaka. Yuri Tsunematsu (third from left) will play anime and manga otaku Akane "Ota" Kikuchi. Yurika Nakamura (leftmost) will play the smart but emotionless Shiori "Robo" Saginomiya. Keita Machida (rightmost) plays homeroom teacher Masataka "Waseda" Sawatari. Ayaka Imoto (seen below) will also star as Hisui "Witch" Kujō.

The manga previously inspired a television anime that aired from July to September earlier this year. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Bored one day, Tanaka gives her friends some rather quirky nicknames, but they aren't going to take her unflattering descriptions lying down. Sakuchi (saddled with “Wota” due to her otaku tendencies) and Saginomiya (dubbed “Robo” thanks to her deadpan personality) decide to call Tanaka “Baka” — and that should give you a pretty good idea of the shenanigans these whacky girls get up to. They're young, they're ridiculous and they're ready to waste away their days as high school girls!

Bino serializes the manga in Comic Newtype , Nico Nico Seiga , and pixiv Comic . Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on November 10.

Source: Comic Natalie