Marumaru Manul Comedy Franchise About Pallas' Cat, Friends Gets TV Anime

The Playful Mind Company announced on Tuesday that the Marumaru Manul (Roly-Poly Manul) franchise is inspiring a television anime that will premiere in January.

The comedy story follows the daily life of a somewhat flippant Pallas's cat or manul named Manul-kun, an orange tabby cat named Chatora-kun, Sukofu-kun, and other cats.

The cast includes:

Emi Nitta as Manul-kun

Emi Hirayama as Chatora-kun

Inori Minase as Sukofu-kun

In addition, voice actor Toshiyuki Morikawa is contributing his voice to create the anime's sound effects.

Study Yu-saku, the illustrator responsible for the original character designs and scripts in the franchise's manga series on the LINE Manga service, is credited as the anime's original creator with MMDGP. Yūji Nagatani is directing the animation at Kachidoki Studio, and Hiroto Sasaki is composing the music. Yū Saitō is directing the sound at Chance iN, and Hidetsuna Kuwabara is handling the audio recording and editing.

The anime will run on the BS NTV, TV Asahi, Tokyo MX, and other channels.

Source: Comic Natalie