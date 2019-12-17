Monster Hunter Series Producer Shintarō Kojima Leaves Capcom

Kojima has produced Monster Hunter series since 1st game in 2004

CAPCOM producer Shintarō Kojima announced on Monday that he has left CAPCOM . He noted that he has nothing but gratitude for the passionate developers in the company, and will continue to support the company as a fan, but that his first immediate priority after leaving the company is to rest.

Kojima is best known as a producer for CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter action game series, and he has been producing titles in the series since the game's first incarnation on the PlayStation 2 in 2004. He was also a producer on Dai Gyakuten Saiban , the Meiji-era prequel game for the Ace Attorney series, which debuted in July 2015.

Source: Shintarō Kojima's Twitter account via Siliconera