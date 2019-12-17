Sentai Filmworks Licenses Cinderella Nine Anime

Baseball anime premiered in April

Sentai Filmworks announced on Tuesday that it has licensed Cinderella Nine , the television anime of Akatsuki and Kadokawa 's Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine smartphone game, in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, Latin America, Spain, Portugal, and Nordic countries. The company will stream and release the series on home video in the future.

The show premiered in Japan on April 7. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

When Arihara Tsubasa enters Rigahama Municipal High School and learns that it has no baseball club, she starts up the Girls' Baseball Club on her own. Drawn to the club are girls who have never played baseball before, girls who once played it but quit, and girls who are constantly tackling great challenges. The Rigahama Girls' Baseball Club races through the trials of youth, periodically clashing and quarreling, but supporting each other all the way! And so begins the hottest summer the world has ever known...

Susumu Kudo ( Ghost in the Shell Arise , Dies irae) directed the series at TMS Entertainment ( Yowamushi Pedal Glory Line , Ninja Girl & Samurai Master ). Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp , Go! Princess Precure ) was in charge of series composition, and Takayuki Noguchi ( Queen's Blade: Rebellion , Ro-Kyu-Bu! ) designed the characters. Mewhan performed the anime's opening theme song "Etude."

In the game, the player takes the role of an unnamed former little senior league baseball ace who lost his or her baseball career after suffering an unspecified injury. The character moves to his or her grandmother's hometown and enrolls in the local high school, resolved never to enter the world of baseball again. When the character meets Tsubasa Arihara, he or she is persuaded to be the manager of the school's baseball team, and to take the team to the high school nationals at Koshien.

In the game, players gather team members (there are over 50 characters in the game) and experience the team members' stories. Players also train the members to improve their skills, and take members to games to compete. Players then have to decide on the batting order.

The game launched on iOS and Android devices in June 2017. The game is free to play with in-game items available for purchase.

Source: Press release