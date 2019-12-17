Weathering With You Film Does Not Make Oscar's International Feature Shortlist

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its shortlists for nine categories in the 92nd Academy Awards on Monday. Makoto Shinkai 's Weathering With You ( Tenki no Ko ) did not make the shortlist for the Best International Feature Film category. (The award was known as the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film until this year.) The film was Japan's first anime submission in the category since Hayao Miyazaki 's Princess Mononoke in 1998.

The live-action Alita: Battle Angel film made the shortlist for the Visual Effects category.

Weathering With You began its Oscar-qualifying theatrical run on December 5. The film was also submitted for the Animated Feature Film category.

The anime won the Audience Award at the Animation Is Film Festival in Los Angeles in October, and also won the Best Animated Feature Film at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards in Australia in November.

Thanks to Daniel Zelter for the news tip.

Sources: The Hollywood Reporter, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences