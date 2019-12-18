News
Fate Franchise Announces New Year's Eve TV Special 2019
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Aniplex announced on Wednesday that Fate Project Ōmisoka TV Special 2019 (Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special 2019), this year's New Year's television special for the Fate franchise, will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV from 10:00 p.m. on December 31 to 12:00 a.m. on January 1. The special will also stream on Niconico Live and Abema TV.
Voice actors Kenji Akabane and Minami Tanaka will host the program. Voice cast members Noriaki Sugiyama, Noriko Shitaya, Ayako Kawasumi, Nobunaga Shimazaki, and Rie Takahashi will also appear as guests to discuss their work on the franchise. In addition, the program will air the "Episode 0 Initium Iter" anime for Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia (Fate/Grand Order: Zettai Majū Sensen Babylonia).
Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song, the third film in the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film trilogy, will open in Japan in spring 2020. The first film in the Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot (Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot) film project will also open in Japan in 2020.
Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia, the television anime of the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game's "Dai Nana Tokuiten Zettai Majū Sensen Babylonia" (Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia) story, premiered on October 5. "Episode 0 Initium Iter" debuted within the main Fate/Grand Order game app on August 11.
Sources: Fate Project Ōmisoka TV Special 2019's website, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, MoCa News