Fate Franchise Announces New Year's Eve TV Special 2019

Aniplex announced on Wednesday that Fate Project Ōmisoka TV Special 2019 ( Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special 2019), this year's New Year's television special for the Fate franchise, will air on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV from 10:00 p.m. on December 31 to 12:00 a.m. on January 1. The special will also stream on Niconico Live and Abema TV.

Voice actors Kenji Akabane and Minami Tanaka will host the program. Voice cast members Noriaki Sugiyama , Noriko Shitaya , Ayako Kawasumi , Nobunaga Shimazaki , and Rie Takahashi will also appear as guests to discuss their work on the franchise. In addition, the program will air the "Episode 0 Initium Iter" anime for Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ( Fate/Grand Order: Zettai Majū Sensen Babylonia ).

Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song , the third film in the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film trilogy, will open in Japan in spring 2020. The first film in the Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot ( Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot ) film project will also open in Japan in 2020.

Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia , the television anime of the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game's "Dai Nana Tokuiten Zettai Majū Sensen Babylonia" (Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia) story, premiered on October 5. "Episode 0 Initium Iter" debuted within the main Fate/Grand Order game app on August 11.