Meidea Tensei Monogatari Novels by Kakuriyo's Midori Yūma Get Manga

Fantasy manga about noble girl reuniting with friend launches on January 18

The January 2020 issue of Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine announced on Wednesday that Nana Natsunishi 's manga adaptation of Midori Yūma 's Meidea Tensei Monogatari - Kono Sekai de Ichiban Warui Majo (Meidea Reincarnation Territory - The Worst Witch in the World) light novel series will begin serializing in the magazine's next issue on January 18. Yūma announced the manga on October 18.

The novels' story is set in a magical world named Meidea, and centers on Makia, the daughter of a margraviate family. She studies magic alongside the boy knight Thor, who is also a person who came from another world to guard a "savior girl." Despite their strong bond, Makia and Thor are separated. Makia decides to enter the school of magic in the capital in a bid to meet Thor again.

Yūma (under the pen name Kappa Dōmei) serialized the first incarnation of the story under the title Ore-tachi no Maō wa Kore kara da. (Our Demon Lord Has Only Just Begun) in the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2012 to 2016. Kadokawa published the story in print in two volumes in 2014 under the title Meidea Maō Tenseiki (Reincarnation Chronicles of the Dark Lord of Meidea). Yūma announced both a remake of the novel series and the manga under the new title. Kadokawa published the first novel volume of the remake on October 15.

Yūma is the author of the Kakuriyo Yadomeshi light novel series. The novel series inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Waco Ioka launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC magazine in April 2016, and Viz Media is publishing the manga in English.

Natsunishi previously drew the Rose Guns Days Season Two manga. Yen Press released all three volumes of the manga.