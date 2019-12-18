Nana to Kaoru's Ryuta Amazume Launches New Manga

Sengyō Furin manga centers on adulterous househusband and housewife

Manga creator Ryuta Amazume launched a new manga titled Sengyō Furin ~Ochiteiku Shufu to Shufu~ (Housecouple Adultery ~The Fall of the Househusband and Housewife~) in the Yoru Sunday section of Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry manga website on Tuesday. Yoru Sunday is available from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. in Japan. New chapters of the series are slated to debut every first and third Tuesday of the month.

The story begins when Akito, a man exhausted from working at an exploitive company, quits that job and becomes a househusband. However, he is unsatisfied with his new life. Akito has an unexpected reunion due to a lost item.

Amazume ended his Nana to Kaoru manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in August 2016. He also ended the Ichikyū Kyūpeke series in June 2016.

Nana to Kaoru inspired an OVA and two live-action films. Amazume wrote the spinoff manga series Nana to Kaoru: Black Label that ended in 2014.

Amazume ended the Boku dake Shitteru Ichimiya-san (The Ichimiya-san Only I Know) manga in April 2018.