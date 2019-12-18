The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki PS4 Game Announced for Summer 2020

The Legend of Heroes: Zero/Ao no Kiseki Kai PS4 ports launch in spring 2020

Falcom announced on Wednesday that The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (Trails of the Beginning), a new game in The Legend of Heroes' Trails series, will launch for PlayStation 4 in Japan in summer 2020. The game will feature a "Cross Story" system that will allow players to switch between routes to show the story from different perspectives. The game will include more than 50 playable characters, and "Episode" scenarios will delve into their backgrounds.

Falcom also announced on Wednesday that it will release The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki Kai (Trails of Zero) and The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki Kai (Trails of Blue) games for PS4 in spring 2020. The ports of the original The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki and The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki PlayStation Portable games will offer a 60fps frame rate in high definition, fully voiced main stories, upgraded sound quality, and a "high-speed skip mode" for the stories.

The original The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki shipped for PSP in September 2011, and The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki Eolution port launched for PlayStation Vita in June 2014. The game is a sequel to the The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki game, which launched for PSP in September 2010 and for PS Vita as The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki Evolution in October 2012.

Nihon Falcom revealed The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV: The End of Saga game in 2017, and it shipped for PS4 in Japan in September 2018.

NIS America shipped The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III PS4 game on October 22 in North America and Europe, and on October 29 in Oceania. The "story role-playing game" shipped in Japan in September 2017.

XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe released The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II game for PS4 in North America on June 4 and in Europe on June 7. The companies released The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel game in the West this past March. The releases have both Japanese and English audio for the first time in the game series' history.

