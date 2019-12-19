News
Hasbro, Paramount Plan Power Rangers Film Reboot
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Entertainment news source The Hollywood Reporter revealed last week that Hasbro, via its Allspark Pictures label, is planning a reboot film for its Power Rangers franchise. Paramount Pictures is producing the film, and director Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World) is in early negotiations to direct. The report noted that the film's story will involve "a time-travel element that brings the kids to the 1990s."
Dean Israelite directed a Lionsgate film reboot (seen right) of the franchise in 2017, and Hasbro revealed plans in July 2018 for a follow-up to the film. The previous film opened in the United States in March 2017. The film earned an estimated US$84,234,169 in the United States, with a worldwide total of about US$140 million.
Hasbro acquired Power Rangers and several other brands from Saban Properties last year.
Source: The Hollywood Reporter (Borys Kit)