Hasbro, Paramount Plan Power Rangers Film Reboot

Entertainment news source The Hollywood Reporter revealed last week that Hasbro , via its Allspark Pictures label, is planning a reboot film for its Power Rangers franchise . Paramount Pictures is producing the film, and director Jonathan Entwistle ( The End of the F***ing World ) is in early negotiations to direct. The report noted that the film's story will involve "a time-travel element that brings the kids to the 1990s."

Dean Israelite directed a Lionsgate film reboot (seen right) of the franchise in 2017, and Hasbro revealed plans in July 2018 for a follow-up to the film. The previous film opened in the United States in March 2017. The film earned an estimated US$84,234,169 in the United States, with a worldwide total of about US$140 million.

Hasbro acquired Power Rangers and several other brands from Saban Properties last year.

