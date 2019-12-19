Qureate's Prison Princess Game Launches for Switch in January

'Escape game for gentlemen' launches on January 30 in Japan, N. America

Game developer Qureate announced last Thursday that it will launch its Prison Princess adventure game digitally for the Nintendo Switch in Japan and North America on January 30. The company describes Prison Princess as an "escape game for gentlemen." The game will include Japanese audio with English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese subtitles. The game's development is 92% complete.

Yūjirō Usada is producing the game. Ai Akasa and Inui Waon are designing the characters. Mao Amatsuka is voicing the magic-using Princess Arisa, and Fumiko Uchimura is voicing the sword-wielding Princess Zena.

The story takes place in the Meigard continent, where the Demon King suddenly appeared. A descendant of the ancient hero stood up to fight the Demon King and rescue Princesses Arisa and Zena, but he died. Even as a soul, the hero continues to strive to save the captured princesses. Because the hero lacks a body, players guide the princesses to explore the castle, solve puzzles, and escape.

