Saint Seiya: Next Dimension Manga to Resume

The February 2020 issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine revealed on Thursday that Masami Kurumada 's Saint Seiya: Next Dimension - The Myth of Hades manga will return for a new serialization in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine, though it did not reveal the debut date for the new serialization.

The magazine also revealed that the original Saint Seiya manga will have a "Final Edition" re-release in Japan in 2020 that will re-compile the original manga with new cover art and new original stories.

Saint Seiya Origin , the second mini-series "season" for Masami Kurumada 's Saint Seiya Episode Zero manga, resumed in this month's issue with the title Saint Seiya Destiny .

Saint Seiya: Next Dimension - The Myth of Hades ended its previous "season" in June 2018. Kurumada has been serializing the manga since 2006, and Akita Shoten released the 12th volume in May 2018.

Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga. The Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō spinoff manga also has an anime that debuted in December 2018. A live-action Hollywood film for the franchise has been green-lit.

Viz Media published the original manga in English under the title Saint Seiya : Knights of the Zodiac . ADV Films released Toei Animation 's anime adaptation with an English dub under the title Knights of the Zodiac , and later released it unedited under the title Saint Seiya . New Video Group also released the series on DVD. Netflix added the first 41 episodes of the 1986 Saint Seiya ( Knights of the Zodiac ) anime series with a new English dub and English subtitles on October 15.

Netflix debuted the first six episodes of Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya , the CG anime remake of Kurumada's original manga, worldwide on July 19. The second part will debut on January 23.