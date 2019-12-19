Sid, Kana Adachi Perform Seven Deadly Sins Anime's New Theme Songs

The official website for Nanatsu no Taizai: Kamigami no Gekirin ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods ), the new television anime series based on Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins manga, revealed the theme songs for the second cours (quarter of a year) on Wednesday. Sid will perform the opening song "delete," and Kana Adachi will perform the ending theme song "Good day." The second cours will debut in January.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo on October 9, and is heading toward the story's "climax." The show is also inspiring a mini-anime spinoff series titled "Pork no Onayami Sōdanshitsu" (Pork's Worries Discussion Room) that began streaming on the anime's official Twitter account on August 1.

The anime features a new main staff, with Studio DEEN producing the anime. ( A-1 Pictures handled the previous series and film.) Susumu Nishizawa ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments storyboards) is directing the new anime, with Rintarou Ikeda ( Love and Lies , Hakyū Hōshin Engi , Love Tyrant scripts) in charge of series composition. Rie Nishino ( Now and Then, Here and There , Wind: A Breath of Heart ) is credited for "animation character setting." Hiroyuki Sawano , Kohta Yamamoto , Takafumi Wada are returning from previous anime installments as the composers.

UVERworld is performing the anime's current opening theme song "ROB THE FRONTIER," and Sora Amamiya is performing the anime's ending theme song. Amamiya previously performed an ending song for The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , and also voices the character Elizabeth in the franchise.