Black Clover Anime Adds Showtaro Morikubo to Cast

New visual also revealed

A stage presentation at the Jump Festa '20 event on Saturday revealed that the Black Clover anime has cast Showtaro Morikubo as Akuma/Devil. Additionally, the presentation revealed a new visual for the anime.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 last October, and continued on again into a new season this October. The anime entered a new arc this spring that focuses on a great battle of humans vs. elves.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation is streaming the show's English dub. The show debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

Tatsuya Yoshihara ( Monster Musume , Yatterman Night , Muromi-san , Long Riders! ) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Is the order a rabbit? , Tantei Opera Milky Holmes , Yatterman Night ) is handling the series composition. Itsuko Takeda ( Ristorante Paradiso , Level E , Blue Drop ) is the character designer and Kumiko Tokunaga (2nd season of Kingdom ) is the sub-character designer. Minako Seki ( The Silver Guardian , both seasons of Kingdom ) is composing the music.