A stage presentation at the Jump Festa '20 event announced on Saturday that Riku Sanjo and Kôji Inada 's Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken ( Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai ) manga is getting a new anime adaptation that will premiere in fall 2020. The manga is also inspiring a video game adaptation.

Toei Animation is streaming a teaser video announcing the anime. Toei Animation is producing the anime, which will be hybrid CG and 2D animation.

The 37-volume manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1989 to 1996.

In the story, after the defeat of the demon lord Hadlar all of the monsters were unleashed from his evil will and moved to the island of Delmurin to live in peace. Dai is the only human living on the island. Having been raised by the kindly monster Brass, Dai's dream is to grow up to be a hero. He gets to become one when Hadlar is resurrected and the previous hero, Avan, comes to train Dai to help in the battle. But Hadlar, announcing that he now works for an even more powerful demon lord, comes to kill Avan. To save his students, Avan uses a Self-Sacrifice spell to attack, but is unable to defeat Hadlar. When it seems that Dai and Avan's other student Pop are doomed, a mark appears on Dai's forehead and he suddenly gains super powers and is able to fend off Hadlar. The two students then go off on a journey to avenge Avan and bring peace back to the world.

The manga previously inspired a 46-episode anime series that aired in 1991 and 1992, and three short anime films that opened in July 1991, March 1992, and July 1992.

The most recent anime in the Dragon Quest franchise is the Dragon Quest Your Story CG anime film, which opened in Japan on August 2.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Famitsu.com, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai anime's website, Oricon