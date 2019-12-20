ID: INVADED Anime's 3rd Promo Video Previews Opening Song

The official website for the original television anime project ID: INVADED began streaming the third promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "Mister Fixer" by Sou.

The series will premiere with the first two episodes in a one-hour special on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on Sunday, January 5 at 24:00 (effectively, Monday, January 6 at midnight), before moving to its regular timeslot of Sundays at 24:30 (Mondays at 12:30 a.m.). The anime will also air on the TV Aichi , KBS Kyoto , and Sun TV channels. Funimation will stream the anime. The company recently streamed the anime's first two episodes last Sunday, December 15.

Funimation describes the anime:

Set in a virtual world, the visually stunning ID: INVADED follows Sakaido, a detective looking to solve the grisly murder of Kaeru, a young girl. But solving this case is unlike any other as the world begins to twist and turn around Sakaido, challenging what he thinks and believes.

Kenjiro Tsuda ( One-Punch Man 's Atomic Samurai, Attack on Titan 's Hannes, Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club 's Seijūrō Mikoshiba) stars in the anime as the main character Sakaido. The cast also includes:

Ei Aoki ( Re:CREATORS , Aldnoah.Zero , Fate/Zero ) is directing the anime at NAZ , and writer and novelist Otaro Maijo ( The Dragon Dentist , Spotless Love: This Love Cannot Be Any More Beautiful. ) is the scriptwriter. Atsushi Ikariya ( Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works ) is designing the characters based on the original designs of Yūki Kodama ( Blood Lad manga creator, Hamatora manga artist).

Yoshihiro Sono ( Psycho-Pass , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) is credited for art and world setting, and Daisuke Mataga ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Grimoire of Zero ) is the main animator. Takehiro Kubota is the assistant director. Emi Chiba ( After the Rain , Magical Sisters Yoyo & Nene ) is in charge of color design. Keita Shimizu , Ai Asari , Asuka Mamezuka , Norie Igawa , and Momoko Kawai are animators for the project. U/S is composing the music. MIYAVI 's "Other Side" will be the ending theme song.

Kodama also launched a manga adaptation of the anime in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine on October 4.