MyAnimeList Site Adds 5 Free Manga

Anime database website MyAnimeList added five free manga to its website on Thursday, including: Yako Gureishi 's Somari and the Guardian of the Forest , Keisuke Itagaki 's Baki , Hitori Renda 's Ousama Game , Masahito Soda 's The Tenth Prism , and Ayumu Aso's Ravelli's Defiant Bride . The manga have their first two chapters available, with future chapters being made available every week.

North Star Pictures publishes Somari and the Guardian of the Forest manga digitally in English. The manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere on January 9. Crunchyroll is co-producing the anime, and it will stream the series as it airs in Japan. Crunchyroll also hosted the world premiere of the anime at Crunchyroll Expo on August 30.

Media Do , the parent company of MyAnimeList, publishes the Baki manga digitally in English. The sequel manga for Keisuke Itagaki 's Baki The Grappler manga ran for 31 volumes from 1999 to 2005.

Futabasha published the Ousama Game manga digitally in English. Futabasha published the fifth and final volume digitally on September 24.

Crunchyroll published The Tenth Prism manga digitally in English.

Aso's Ravelli's Defiant Bride manga adapts Lynne Graham's novel of the same name. Harlequin, the publisher of the original novel, released the manga digitally in English in May 2018.

Source: MyAnimeList via TheOASG