Saint Seiya Episode.G Manga's Final Arc Starts in January

The wraparound jacket band on the 16th compiled book volume of Megumu Okada and Masami Kurumada 's Saint Seiya Episode.G: Assassin manga revealed on Friday that the Saint Seiya Episode.G manga's final arc will start on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website at the end of January.

The Saint Seiya Episode.G: Assassin manga ended on August 28.

Saint Seiya Episode.G: Assassin is a prequel to Kurumada's Saint Seiya manga series, and it launched in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED Ichigo magazine in April 2014. The manga transferred to Manga Cross after the magazine ceased publication in August 2014.

Okada ( Shadow Skill ) launched the 20-volume Saint Seiya Episode.G , also a prequel of Kurumada's original mythological fantasy manga, in Champion RED in 2003.

Kurumada published the last chapter of the current season of his Saint Seiya: Next Dimension - The Myth of Hades manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2018. The manga will return for a new serialization in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine, though it did not reveal the debut date for the new serialization. Kurumada has been serializing the manga since 2006 and Akita Shoten released the 12th volume in May 2018.

Saint Seiya Origin , the second mini-series "season" for Masami Kurumada 's Saint Seiya Episode Zero manga, resumed in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine on Thursday with the title Saint Seiya Destiny .

Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga. The Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō spinoff manga also has an anime that debuted in December 2018. A live-action Hollywood film for the franchise has been green-lit.

Viz Media published the original manga in English under the title Saint Seiya : Knights of the Zodiac . ADV Films released Toei Animation 's anime adaptation with an English dub under the title Knights of the Zodiac , and later released it unedited under the title Saint Seiya . New Video Group also released the series on DVD. Netflix added the first 41 episodes of the 1986 Saint Seiya ( Knights of the Zodiac ) anime series with a new English dub and English subtitles on October 15.

Netflix debuted the first six episodes of Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya , the CG anime remake of Kurumada's original manga, worldwide on July 19. The second part will debut on January 23.