Sentai Filmworks Announces O Maidens in Your Savage Season Anime's English Dub Cast
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Sentai Filmworks announced the English dub cast for the television anime adaptation of Mari Okada and Nao Emoto's O Maidens in Your Savage Season (Araburu Kisetsu no Otome-domo yo) manga on Friday. The dub premiered on HIDIVE on Friday.
The dub cast includes:
- Brittney Karbowski as Kazusa
- Juliet Simmons as Momoko
- Avery Smithhart as Sonezaki
- Natalie Rial as Niina
Elissa Cuellar as Hongo
- Blake Jackson as Izumi
- Gareth West as Yamagishi
- Gabriel Regojo as Amagi
- Wesley Whitson as Mr. Saegusa
- Leraldo Anzaldua as Sugimoto
- Alicia Beard as Jujo
- Chaney Moore as Asada
- Cat Thomas as Takeyama
- Maggie Flecknoe as Fujimoto
- Christina Kelly as Kayama
Shelby Blocker as Tomita
- Joanne Bonasso as Kazusa's Mom
- Kyle Colby Jones as Kazusa's Dad
- Allison Sumrall as Izumi's Mom
John Swasey as Izumi's Dad
- Jay Hickman as Principal
- Mark Mendelsohn as Vice Principal
- Tyler Galindo as Editor
Adam Gibbs, Monica Rial, Kiba Walker, Mike Haimoto, Christine Auten, Rachel Landon, Margaret McDonald, and Suzie Yueng are providing additional voices. Jones and Auten are directing the dub with Holly Segarra and Jones as ADR writers, David Lascoe as audio engineer, and Bryan Leach for mix and sound design.
The anime premiered on July 5. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and previously streamed it on HIDIVE with English subtitles. Sentai Filmworks describes the series:
When the girls in the literature club ask themselves, “What do you want to do before you die?” one of them gives a most surprising response. Now they're all preoccupied (for better or for worse) by their friend's unexpected answer! Soon each of these very different young women find themselves propelled along the uncertain road to adulthood, their emotional journeys taking them down paths as surprising as their friend's unconventional wish. Poignant, painful and awkward in turns, O Maidens in Your Savage Season chronicles with humor and with grace the universal rites of passage so endemic to growing up.
Masahiro Ando (Sword of the Stranger, Hanasaku Iroha - Blossoms for Tomorrow, Sirius the Jaeger, Snow White with the Red Hair) and Takurō Tsukada (Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart., Fate/Grand Order: Moonlight/Lostroom) directed the anime at Lay-duce, and Okada herself wrote the scripts. Kaori Ishii (animation director for The Eden of Grisaia, Rewrite) was in charge of the character designs.
Source: Sentai Filmworks