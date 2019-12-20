'The 8th son? Are you kidding me?' Novels Get New Manga

New manga centers on Wendelin's childhood

Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website began publishing a new manga on Thursday based on Y.A. 's Hachinantte Sore wa Nai Deshō! ( The 8th son? Are you kidding me? ) light novel series. The manga's title is Hachinantte Sore wa Nai Deshō! ~Hajimari no Monogatari~ (The Starting Story). Banirabō is drawing the manga.

The manga follows Wendelin's life as a child, and features stories that are not in the novels' main manga adaptation by Hiroki Kusumoto .

The novels' television anime adaptation will premiere in April 2020.

The novels' story begins with Shingo Ichinomiya, a normal, average employee for a trading company. He wakes up one day to find himself inhabiting the body of Wendelin — a five-year-old boy, and the eighth son of a destitute noble family in a fantasy world.

Y.A. began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in June 2013, and ended it in March 2017. Kadokawa began publishing the story in print volumes with illustrations by Fuzichoco ( R.O.D Rehabilitation ) in September 2015. Hiroki Kusumoto has been drawing a manga adaptation of the story on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website since 2015.

The novel series is also inspiring a game adaptation. In the game, players will take the role of "another adventurer" who travels alongside Wendelin and the others. The game will have an original story by Y.A. that will be "synchronized" with the television anime's story. The game is slated for iOS and Android devices in 2020.

Sources: Comic Walker, Comic Natalie