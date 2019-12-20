The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened Anime Posts Ad Spoofing Hollywood Blockbusters

Netflix Japan began streaming a commercial for The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened ( Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan Psi Shidō-Hen ), the new anime series based on Shūichi Asō 's The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. ( Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan ) manga, on Friday. The Hollywood blockbuster-style ad's title and tagline is, "Sekai yo, Kore mo Nihon no Anime Da" (Hey World, This Is Also Japanese Anime) — a tongue-in-cheek reference to the criticized tagline used to promote Marvel's 2012 Avengers film in Japan ("Nihon yo, Kore ga Eiga Da" or "Hey Japan, This Is a Film").

The anime will debut on Netflix worldwide on December 30, and it will have six episodes.

Kousuke Toriumi joins the cast as Takumi Iguchi, a first-rate teacher who unfortunately looks like a pervert at first glance

Nao Tōyama plays Hii Suzumiya, a girl whose cursed unluckiness is mistaken as mere clumsiness



The other cast members are reprising their roles from the previous anime series:

Masayuki Onji is also returning to design the characters, and Psychic Lover is again composing the music. Shogakukan Shueisha Production and PK Gakuen R are producing. As previously announced, Hiroaki Sakurai is returning to direct the anime at EGG FIRM and J.C. Staff .

The original manga centers on a high school boy named Kusuo Saiki. He possesses supernatural powers that cause unfortunate events in his everyday life.

The first season of anime shorts based on Shūichi Asō 's The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. ( Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan ) manga premiered in July 2016. Funimation streamed the anime series under the title The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English broadcast dub for the series. The second anime season aired in January to June 2018.

A 55-minute "concluding" anime special aired in Japan on December 28.

The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in October 2017, and the Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan : Bōsō Bōsō! Psychic Battle app that launched with an original story in April 2018.

Asō launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2012, and ended it in February 2018. Asō launched a four-panel sequel manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2018.