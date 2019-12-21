Boruto Anime Reveals Visual for New Mujina Bandits Arc in January

A stage presentation at the Jump Festa '20 event on Saturday announced that the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime will enter a new arc in late January. The new arc will adapt the "Mujina Bandits Arc" from Ukyō Kodachi and Mikie Ikemoto 's Boruto manga. The event also revealed a new visual for the new arc.

The boy band FlowBack will perform a new ending theme song titled "Fireworks" for the anime starting in January.

The anime's current anime-original arc features the titular character Boruto and a young version of Naruto together. The new arc premiered on October 6. Rock band LONGMAN are performing the current ending theme song "Wish On."

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo in April 2017, and originally aired on Wednesdays at 5:55 p.m. The series moved to a new timeslot on Thursdays at 7:25 p.m. in May 2018, and then moved again to a new timeslot on Sundays at 5:30 p.m. in October 2018.

Viz Media is simulcasting the series on Hulu as it airs in Japan, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video.

The anime is based on Ukyō Kodachi and Mikie Ikemoto 's Boruto sequel manga, which launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2016. The manga moved to Shueisha 's V Jump magazine in July.