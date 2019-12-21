Cells at Work Manga Gets New Hataraku Saibō Lady Spinoff Series

The February issue of Kodansha 's Morning two magazine revealed on Saturday that Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! manga is getting a new spinoff series titled Hataraku Saibō Lady (Cells at Work! Lady) in the magazine's March issue, which will ship on January 22. Akari Otokawa is drawing the manga, and Shigemitsu Harada ( Cells at Work! Code Black ) is writing the story. The manga is aimed toward adult women.

An official Twitter account for the manga opened on Saturday and posted a preview image of the new manga.

Shimizu launched the original Cells at Work! manga in the March 2015 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius , and Kodansha shipped the fifth compiled volume in Japan in August 2017. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it shipped the manga's fifth volume in English in November 2017.

The manga has inspired several spinoff series such as Hataraku Saikin (Bacteria at Work), Hatarakanai Saibō (Cells That Don't Work), Cells at Work! Code Black ( Hataraku Saibō Black ), Hataraku Saibō Friend , and Hataraku Kesshōban-chan (Platelets at Work). The most recent new spinoff manga is Hataraku Saibō Baby (Cells at Work! Baby), which debuted in Kodansha 's Morning magazine on October 17.

The first television anime adaptation of the manga premiered last July. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll . A new anime special aired in December, and Crunchyroll is streaming the special. The anime will get a second season.