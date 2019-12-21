Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Anime Gets 5th Season in April 2020

Teaser visual revealed

A stage presentation at the Jump Festa '20 event on Sunday revealed that the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime is getting a fifth season that will premiere in April 2020. The anime will be titled Shokugeki no Sōma : Gō no Sara (Strong Plate, a pun on "Go" meaning "five"). The event also revealed a teaser visual and the fifth season's logo.

Weekly Shonen Jump had teased that there would be an "important announcement" for the franchise on December 22 at Jump Festa '20.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate ( Shokugeki no Sōma: Shin no Sara ), the fourth anime season based on Yūto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki 's manga, premiered on October 11, and will have 12 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs. Yoshitomo Yonetani is returning to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogo Yasukawa is returning to oversee the series scripts, and Tomoyuki Shitaya is returning as character designer.

The manga previously inspired three television anime series. The first anime season aired for 24 episodes from April to September 2015. Food Wars! The Second Plate , the second anime season, aired for 13-episodes starting in July. The third season, Food Wars! The Third Plate , premiered in October 2017, and the second half of the third season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all three series as they aired, and Sentai Filmworks has licensed all three series.

Tsukuda and Saeki launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and ended the series after a three-chapter epilogue in August. Chef Yuki Morisaki is credited for cooperation for the manga. Viz Media released chapters of the manga weekly in English on its app and website, and also releases the manga's compiled book volumes in English. Shueisha also publishes the manga digitally in English on its MANGA Plus service.



Source: Animate Times