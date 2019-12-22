Carole & Tuesday Anime's 3rd Concert Gets Worldwide Live-Streaming

Concert on January 18/19 will feature performing artists, voice actors

The staff for the Carole & Tuesday television anime revealed on Friday that the "3rd Carole & Tuesday Live ~ Mother ~" concert will take place on January 19, and will stream live worldwide.

The concert starts on January 19 at 9:00 a.m. JST (January 18 at 7:00 p.m. EST). The concert will be held at Line Cube Shibuya in Tokyo. MAL Live will stream the concert worldwide, and In order to watch the stream, users must sign up for a MyAnimeList account.

Performers include Nai Br.XX , Celeina Ann , Alisa , Maika Loubté , Lauren Dyson ), and J R Price . In addition, voice actors will also appear at the event including Miyuri Shimabukuro , Kana Ichinose , Sumire Uesaka , and Akio Ohtsuka .

The first concert took place on August 11, and the second concert took place on October 6. Both concerts also took place in Tokyo.

The anime premiered on Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block on April 10. The show also premiered on Netflix that same week in Japan only, with new episodes streaming on Thursdays on Netflix . The first half of the 24-episode anime series debuted worldwide on Netflix on August 30, and the second half will debut on Tuesday .

