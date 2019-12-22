News
Dokyū Hentai HxEros Anime Reveals Teaser Video, 2020 Debut
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime adaptation of Ryōma Kitada's Dokyū Hentai HxEros manga began streaming a teaser promotional video for the anime on Sunday. The anime's Twitter account also revealed on Sunday that the anime will premiere in 2020.
【ティザーPV公開】— TVアニメ「ド級編隊エグゼロス」公式 (@hxeros_anime) December 22, 2019
TVアニメ「ド級編隊エグゼロス」のティザーPVを公開🔥🔥https://t.co/n9lmrjwsek
2020年TVアニメ放送開始!
“HERO”はHとEROで出来ている―#エグゼロス pic.twitter.com/tOwmt8a6wZ
The anime stars:
- Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Retto Enjō
- Ai Kakuma as Kirara Hoshino
- Sayuri Yahagi as Momoka Momozono
- Yūki Kuwahara as Sora Tenkūji
- Ai Kayano as Maihime Shirayuki
Masato Jinbo (Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei!) is directing the anime at project No.9, and Akitomo Yamamoto (The Girl in Twilight sub-character designer and chief animation director) is serving as character designer.
The manga's story begins when an unknown invader known as the "Kiseichū" (wordplay on the Japanese word for "parasite") invades Earth and begins robbing people of the source of their erotic "H energy," depriving them of the will to live. Retto Enjō, a high school boy, joins the hero organization HxEros, and alongside four beautiful high school girls, will save the Earth from the alien threat.
Kitada launched the manga in Shueisha's Jump SQ. magazine in April 2017. Shueisha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on November 1. The manga has 900,000 copies in print.
Source: Dokyū Hentai HxEros anime's website and Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web