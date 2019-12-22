Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate Game Ends Online Service in N. America, Europe

Game launched for PS Vita in July 2016

Aksys Games revealed on Friday that Sony is ending online service for Spike Chunsoft 's Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate ( Fushigi no Dungeon Fūrai no Shiren 5: Fortune Tower to Unmei no Dice ) PlayStation Vita role-playing game in North America and Europe. The service will shut down at the end of December. Players can still play the game offline afterward.

Aksys Games is hosting a sale for the regular and collectors editions of the game this weekend.

Aksys Games released the "rogue-like RPG" in July 2016 in both digital and physical editions. The company describes the game:

Exclusive to the PlayStation®Vita handheld entertainment system, Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate is the latest installment in the storied franchise and takes players through beautiful locales and devious dungeons in search of fantastic loot and glorious adventure!

Legend has it that Reeva, god of Destiny, holds sway over the past, present and future. Said to dwell in the mysterious Tower of Fortune, Reeva decides the fates of all mankind with a trio of magic dice…

Lead Shiren The Wanderer and his side kick Koppa through an expansive world full of eccentric allies, crafty monsters and tricky dungeons in their quest to conquer the Tower of Fortune!

Chunsoft originally released the Fushigi no Dungeon Fūrai no Shiren 5: Fortune Tower to Unmei no Dice game on the Nintendo DS handheld console in December 2010, and released it on the PS Vita in June 2015. The game is part of Chunsoft 's rogue-like Mystery Dungeon game series.

Source: Aksys Games